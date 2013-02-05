* 7-day repo rate falls 14 bps to 3.33 pct * Banks stocking cash for upcoming upcoming holiday * Five-year IRS edges up to 3.76 pct By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Feb 5 China's benchmark money rate fell on Tuesday after the central bank injected a record amount of cash into the market via its open market operations to prevent a liquidity squeeze ahead of a holiday that will shutter markets for a week. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a whopping 450 billion yuan ($72.2 billion) into the money markets on Tuesday, the largest single-day injection on record, showing Beijing's increased confidence in its ability to use short-term precision tools to manage the money supply. The PBOC confirmed what traders told Reuters earlier that the infusion of cash was made during ordinary open market operations, using 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, which will drain money back out of the system in two weeks. "With the Spring Festival (Lunar New Year) drawing near, short-term liquidity in the money market is relatively tight," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. The PBOC has steadily been injecting cash since last week to stabilise short-term rates, he said, which often spike in the run-up to traditional festivals. Markets will be closed for a week starting on Feb. 9 for the Lunar New Year holiday. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 14 basis points to 3.33 percent from 3.47 percent at the close on Monday. But the 14-day repo rate rose to 4.06 percent from 3.91 percent and the one-day repo rate jumped to 3.26 percent from 2.86 percent, reflecting overall tight liquidity conditions as Chinese banks are accumulating cash for a seasonal surge in withdrawals for the week-long holiday. "Now that the central bank has announced that it will more frequently use open market operations to adjust liquidity, the market widely expects that money market rates will stabilise and will not spike too much even during holidays or at the end of months or quarters," said the trader. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose slightly on Tuesday. One-year IRS was at 3.16 percent, up from Monday's close of 3.11 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS rose to 3.76 percent from 3.74 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3290 3.4695 -14.05 7-day SHIBOR 3.3380 3.4000 - 6.20 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Kim Coghill)