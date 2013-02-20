* Repo rates inch up but funding remains ample * IRS market signals liquidity will stay loose * Post-holiday deposit inflows keep funding costs low * Little impact from modest c.bank fund withdrawal By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Feb 20 China's money rates inched higher on Wednesday but remained at low levels, as post-holiday cash inflows and central bank foreign exchange purchases both supported liquidity. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate inched up to 2.95 percent near midday, up from 2.91 percent at Tuesday's close. Levels below three percent typically indicate loose conditions. The overnight repo rate remained at rock bottom levels, trading at around 1.89 percent, barely changed from 1.88 percent on Tuesday. Despite a withdrawal of 860 billion yuan worth of liquidity this week due to maturing reverse repos, traders say funding conditions remain comfortable. The central bank drained an additional 30 billion yuan from the market through sales of standard repos on Tuesday. The large volume of maturing reverse repos is the result of the massive injection of short-term funds by the People's Bank of China in the week just before the Lunar New Year holiday that began on Feb 9. That was intended to stave off the holiday liquidity crunch that traditionally occurs as firms and households withdraw cash to pay for holiday bonuses and consumption. But with the customer cash now flowing back into the system, traders say the maturing of those instruments and the modest additional withdrawal on Tuesday are doing little to dent liquidity. Base money creation through central bank purchases of foreign exchange inflows is also supportive. Interest-rate swaps indicate the market expects rates to rise slightly but stay low. The one-year interest-rate swap fixing was at 3.11 percent on Wednesday, slightly up from Tuesday's 3.10 percent, but still well below its recent peak of 3.40 on Jan. 4. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9498 2.9148 +3.50 7-day SHIBOR 2.9490 2.9490 +0.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)