* C.bank drains record 910 billion yuan through open mkt ops * But FX purchases, bank deposit inflows add liquidity * C.bank repo rates show little sign of tightening bias * Monetary policy aimed at broader economy, not real estate By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Feb 21 China's money rates tiptoed higher on Thursday after the central bank completed its largest weekly net fund drain on record, triggering speculation that monetary policy may tighten in the weeks ahead. But interbank funding conditions remain relatively loose, however, and traders say the central bank's action this week is aimed mainly at counteracting liquidity inflow from other sources and doesn't signal a hawkish stance. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day repo rate was at 3.0 percent near midday, up five basis points from Wednesday's close. Traders generally regard the three percent threshold as signaling loose conditions. The overnight repo rate rose 14 basis points to 2.03 percent - still very low by historic standards. Cash that flowed out of the banking system ahead of the Lunar New Year is now returning in droves, traders say. Strong export growth and yuan appreciation pressure have also boosted foreign exchange purchases by the central bank. Such purchases expand the base money supply. The record-high fund drain via open market operations this week is mainly the result of the record-high injection that the central bank conducted prior to the holidays. Some 860 billion yuan in 14-day reverse repos issued early this month matured this week, draining funds. Standard repos issued this week added only 50 billion yuan to the total drain. Prior to this week, the People's Bank of China had not issued any standard repos since June last year. The re-introduction of this instrument, and especially the 10 billion yuan in longer-term 91-day repos issued on Thursday, caused some analysts to conclude that the PBOC had turned hawkish. "Re-introduction of a longer-dated, 3M draining operation suggests a hawkish bias as it means removing liquidity for a more extended time," Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior Asia economist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong. China's CSI300 index, which tracks the country's largest listed firms, slid more than 3 percent on Thursday on concerns that the recent central bank behavior signalled the beginning of a tightening cycle. Investors were worried that the central bank was draining funds more aggressively than expected, said Chen Shaodan, analyst at New Times Securities, which she said had sparked worries that a sustained drain on liquidity is in the offing, depressing stock prices. But the interest rates on the PBOC's repo operations suggests that authorities are not actively guiding rates higher. The 28-day day repos issued on Thursday carried a rate of only 2.75 percent, compared to the current one-month interbank repo rate of 3.23 percent. The PBOC issued its 91-day repos at 3.05 percent, below the market rate of 3.55 percent. A statement by the outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao that cities experiencing rapid home price rises should impose new measures to restrain prices has also fueled the concern that monetary policy may soon tighten. But traders point out that monetary policy isn't the government's primary tool for influencing the property market, and there is still scant evidence of inflationary pressure in the broader economy. "With CPI still well below three percent, you can't really say that inflation is a big threat," said an interest-rate swaps trader at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai. China's CPI was 2 percent in January, though the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday may have distorted the data. With the economy recovery still somewhat uncertain, the PBOC will refrain from aggressive tightening measures unless basic material prices begin to rise, the trader said. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9988 2.9488 +5.00 7-day SHIBOR 2.9980 2.9490 +4.90 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.