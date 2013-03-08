* Main 7-day repo rate hits 2.48 pct, lowest since June * China records trade surplus of $15.3 bln in Feb * Expectations of heavy fund inflows into money markets By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, March 8 China's short-term funding costs fell on Friday, with the main money rate hitting a nine-month low, buoyed by the country's far stronger-than-expected exports in February, which has driven home expectations of capital inflows, traders said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 5 basis points to 2.48 percent near midday, its lowest level since June 11. The overnight repo rate inched down to 2.47 percent from 2.48 percent, while the 14-day rate fell to 2.84 percent from 3.06 percent. China's exports in February jumped 21.8 percent from a year earlier, far ahead of market expectations for a 10.1 percent rise. Imports fell by 15.2 percent. That left the country with a trade surplus of $15.3 billion in February, compared with a forecast deficit of $7.75 billion. As China's yuan currency is not fully convertible and the government typically tries to hold the exchange rate at a level it believes appropriate, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) buys lots of foreign exchange inflows and thus injects large amounts of liquidity into the banking system. "People believe more liquidity derived from the PBOC's forex purchases will be flowing into the money markets," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the market also believes the central bank will step up its liquidity drains via its open market operations, and that belief has prevented money rates from falling even more sharply." Underlining the market's caution, Yi Gang, a PBOC deputy governor, said on Wednesday that the central bank would use open market operations, such as forward repos and central bank bills, to mop up excesses stemming from forex inflows. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.4809 2.5326 - 5.17 7-day SHIBOR 2.4960 2.5190 - 0.23 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)