* Key 7-day money rate jumps 22 bps to 3.82 pct * C.bank holds off open market again this week * Market expect c. bank will not loosen market money * Companies tax payment causes cautious mood By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 11 China's money rates jumped on Thursday supported by views that the People's Bank of China is unlikely to inject fresh funds into the market anytime soon to boost liquidity, traders said. The PBOC held off from open market operations this week, and no outstanding instruments matured, meaning that no money was injected or drained from the market for the week. "This week's open market operation is a clear signal that the central bank will maintain its current slightly tighter monetary policy, which means there is little likelihood for it to inject funds," said a dealer at a commercial bank in Shanghai. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate jumped 22 basis points (bps) to 3.82 percent by midday, up from Wednesday's 3.60 percent. The overnight repo rate gained 10 bps to 3.36 percent, while the 14-day repo rate rose by 7 bps to 3.92 percent. Dealers said the market still faces strong pressure due to upcoming corporate tax payments, which they said could cause 400 billion yuan ($65.21 billion) to flow out of the banking system in July. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8231 3.6044 +21.87 7-day SHIBOR 3.8100 3.5900 +22.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.1341 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)