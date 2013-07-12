* Key 7-day money rate inched up 2 bps to 3.81 pct * Total of 210 billion yuan will be inject next week * IRS curves flatten, showing no easing policies By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 12 China's money rates were little changed on Friday, with traders expecting the People's Bank of China to keep funds slightly tighter while it mops up excess credit and considers interest rate reform. "Next week, a total of around 200 billion yuan funds will be injected by maturing instruments, so we watching to see whether the central bank resumes open market operations or not, which could give us some hint of its attitude," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. Maturing central bank bills will inject a net 160 billion yuan ($26.08 billion) into the interbank market next week. In addition, China's finance ministry will auction 50 billion yuan of three-month deposits to commercial banks on July 18, which will inject more cash. Dealers said the market still faces strong upward pressure due to funds draining to meet upcoming corporate tax payments, which they said could cause 400 billion yuan ($65.21 billion) to flow out of the banking system in July. "I think the market confidence is hurt by the central bank's tough attitude at the end of last month, so we are very cautious about lending money," said a dealer at a commercial bank in Shanghai. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slipped 2 basis points (bps) to 3.81 percent by midday, down from Thursday's 3.83 percent. The overnight repo rate dropped 6 bps to 3.30 percent, while the 14-day repo rate edged up by 2 bps to 3.94 percent. China's interest rate swap (IRS) curves flattened on Friday, indicating little expectation of any policy easing in the near term, despite the fact that Chinese equity markets rallied on Thursday on hopes that weak export figures in June would force regulators to loosen policy. The one-year IRS rate inched up 1 bps to 3.89 percent, while five-year IRS rose 5 bps to 3.96 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8073 3.8311 -2.38 7-day SHIBOR 3.8000 3.8100 -1.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)