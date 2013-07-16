* Key 7-day money rate falls 9 bps to 3.72 pct * C.bank holds off from open market ops, injecting 160 bln yuan * No sharp fall expected from tax, dividend payments By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 16 China's money rates fell after the People's Bank of China once more held off from open market operations, leaving the market to absorb 160 billion yuan ($26.07 billion) due to be injected later on Tuesday from maturing instruments. Dealers said the central bank appeared intent on soothing market sentiment after it shocked participants by allowing a credit crunch in late June. The weighted average for the benchmark seven-day repo rate fell 9 basis points (bps) to 3.72 by midday, down from Monday's 3.81 percent. The overnight repo rate slumped 27 bps to 3.02 percent, while the 14-day repo rate edged down by 5 bps to 4.00 percent. Asid from neither injecting nor draining funds through bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, the central bank also abstained from issuing bills, leaving it to the market to absorb the 160 billion due from maturing instruments. "I think the suspension of open market operations is quite reasonable, otherwise the current comfortable level will be destroyed again," said a dealer at a major state-owned bank in Beijing. But few believe money rates could decline much more in the near term given strong demand for cash to meet upcoming pressure of tax payments and cash dividends to stock investors. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7211 3.8103 -8.92 7-day SHIBOR 3.7060 3.8090 -10.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1378 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)