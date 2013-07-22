By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 22 China's money rates pushed up on Monday as the supply of funds tightened on intensifying cash demand from listed companies that need to make dividend payments by the end of the month, although a squeeze that some had expected did not eventuate. After a tame start -- it was 30 minutes before the first deal -- the benchmark seven-day repo contract rose about 15 basis points in morning trade to 3.9177 percent. The overnight rate rose to 3.1098 percent from 3.0471 percent, while the 14-day tenor, which appeared to enjoy strong demand as it crosses the month-end dividend payment deadline, rose to 4.1092 percent from 4.0716 percent. There was no significant reaction in the interbank market to the government's decision on Friday to scrap the floor on commercial bank lending rates. And market speculation that Monday would see a cash squeeze due to the expected maturity of reverse repos arranged to counter a credit crunch in late June proved unfounded. A dealer at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai said there was no sign of such maturities disrupting the market. The dealer added that just as the central bank's emergency cash injections last month were spread over several days, maturities would be similarly spaced, minimising the potential for shocks. The central bank has not drained or injected funds in the interbank market since June 20, and no bills or repos are set to mature this week. Traders are waiting to see if there will be a withdrawal or injection of funds at Tuesday's open market operations, which would be seen as a signal of the People's Bank of China's stance on rates. On Friday, the PBOC said banks could lend at any rate they wanted, allowing them to compete for business, but maintained the 3 percent cap on one-year deposit rates. Dealers and economists said that seemed to be a largely symbolic signal of future intentions to reform the banking sector, given the central bank's push to tighten money supply to curb overly aggressive credit growth. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.9177 3.7681 +14.96 7-day SHIBOR 3.9250 3.7450 +18.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by John Mair)