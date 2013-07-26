* Bankers keep quotes conservative to comply with c.bank * PBOC appears to be avoiding repetition of June liquidity crunch * Main 7-day repo rate up 7.22 bps at 4.3737 * Liquidity to remain tight next week, but to improve in early Aug By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 26 China's money rates maintained a week-long uptrend, while edging up only slightly on Friday despite strong month-end corporate demand for cash. Signals from the central bank that it would discipline banks who posted unusually high quotes appeared to have persuaded them to be guarded in opening quotations for the most commonly used tenors. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) appears concerned that high, maverick quotes could startle markets, in particular domestic stock markets, which had panicked during a brief but intense spike in short-term rates in late June, dealers said. "Everybody appears to have become very cautious after the June incident," said a senior dealer at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "They understand the PBOC's stance after the incident, and they now try to avoid conflicting with the PBOC again. Anyway, as the saying goes, you cannot win a fight with a central bank." The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate stood at 4.3737 percent near midday, up 7.22 basis points from a previous close of 4.3015 percent. The overnight rate rose to 3.5859 percent from 3.4078 percent, while the 14-day tenor advanced to 4.8548 percent from 4.3419 percent. China's interbank market has attracted global attention since last month, when the PBOC effectively engineered a credit crunch by refusing to inject enough cash to let banks make scheduled tax payments and get their books in order for the end of the second quarter. The PBOC's behaviour was seen as a warning to banks to refrain from extending more risky forms of lending. As Chinese banks head toward the end of July, they are under pressure to make dividend payments to shareholders, among other sources of demand. Dealers are watching for signals about the central bank's intentions for short-term interest rates and, by extension, its wider macroeconomic policy. So far, the bank has remained passive, which has been interpreted as a sign that the PBOC will maintain its relatively hawkish stance. It did not conduct any open market operations this week, which meant there was no injection or drain on a net basis, as there were no maturing central bank bills and repos. As a result, traders said they expected liquidity would remain tight next week, although they believed it would improve In early August, once seasonal, end-month demand ended. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3737 4.3015 + 7.22 7-day SHIBOR 4.3510 4.1320 +21.90 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)