SHANGHAI, July 29 The opening quotation for China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement jumped 58.6 basis points to 5.0000 percent on Monday, but traders said this did not signal unusually tight lending conditions.

A trader at a state-owned bank in Shanghai said the quote, which was up from the previous volume-weighted close of 4.4144 percent, was not extraordinarily high for the end of the month.

The amount of the transaction, at 30 million yuan ($4.89 million), was also not particularly large.

"I expect the rate to come back down a bit in following quotes," he said.

Investors in adjacent markets are particularly sensitive to Chinese short-term money rates after tightness in the interbank market in June caused a cash crunch for banks and set off a slide in mainland stock indexes.

Dealers say tightness in the market presently is not unexpected, given demand for cash to make upcoming dividend payments and for banks to rebalance their loan-to-deposit ratios before the end of the month.

What was more unusual was the timing of the transaction, which posted at 9:22 a.m. local time, suggesting urgency. At the time of reporting no further transactions had occurred for that tenor.

China's interbank market frequently sees unusually high quotations toward the end of the month, usually from smaller banks or rural cooperatives short on cash.

An unusually high 6 percent quote for an overnight repo contract between two rural cooperatives on July 18 startled investors and resulted in both banks being disciplined publicly by the central bank.

Traders say that the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for a given contract usually gives a more indicative view of market conditions, but dealers have also said in recent days that major state-owned banks have been intervening to suppress rates by conducting large transactions, making the VWAP less indicative of true liquidity conditions for smaller players.

