* Key 7-day money rate falls 1 bp to 4.99 pct * Fears ease after c.bank injects funds on Tuesday * No expectation of sharp fall before RRR payments By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 31 Chinese short-term money rates were little changed on Wednesday, with dealers reporting easing tightness in money markets after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected funds on Tuesday, soothing worries over a month-end cash crunch. "Money conditions are easing and banks are lending funds," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Corporates and banks had been stocking up on cash to make dividend payments and meet regulatory deposit ratios before the end of the month, putting upward pressure on rates, but the peak of pressure appears to have passed. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate inched down to 4.99 percent by midday, down 1 basis point from the previous close of 5.00 percent. The overnight rate rose to 3.72 percent from 3.66 percent, while the 14-day tenor was up at 5.47 percent from 5.35 percent. China's central bank auctioned 17 billion yuan ($2.77 billion) of seven-day reverse repos on Tuesday at a yield of 4.4 percent, the first time it has issued reverse repos - which inject funds - since early February. Dealers said the small amount of the injection and the relatively high guidance rate indicated that the central bank was signalling that it preferred rates to stay relatively high for now. However, dealers said money rates have little potential to fall much further in the near term as banks still need to meet regular reserve requirement ratio (RRR) payments on August 5. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.9885 4.9978 +0.93 7-day SHIBOR 4.9710 4.9720 +1.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.