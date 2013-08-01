* Key 7-day money rate slumps 41 bps to 4.58 pct * Central bank injects 34 bln yuan into market By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 1 China's money rates slumped on Thursday after the People's Bank of China injected fresh funds via open market operations for the second time this week, building confidence that funds will be adequate through August 5 when banks top up cash reserves to meet regulatory tests. China's central bank injected 34 billion yuan ($5.55 billion) into the money market through 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Thursday, resulting in a net injection of 136 billion yuan into the market this week. It had already injected funds using reverse repos on Tuesday, the first time it had done so since early February. The central bank set the official guidance rate for 14-day reverse repos at 4.5 percent on Thursday, slightly higher than 4.4 percent on Tuesday's 7-day reverse repo. "Money is plentiful for now and a lot of banks are lending funds," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. "The reverse repo issuance relaxed the market." The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slumped 41 basis points (bps) to 4.58 percent by midday, down from the previous close of 4.99 percent. The overnight rate dropped 17 bps to 3.56 percent from 3.73 percent, while the 14-day tenor was slightly down at 5.36 percent from 5.44 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.5845 4.9922 -40.77 7-day SHIBOR 4.5450 4.9710 -42.60 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Eric Meijer)