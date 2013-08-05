* Key 7-day money rate up 3 bps to 4.36 pct * Market cautiously track regular RRR payment * Stable money rate seen after PBOC issued 3-month bills By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 5 China's money rates were mixed on Monday, with dealers saying that banks needing to pay into escrow accounts to meet reserve requirement ratios (RRR) mandated by regulators put a floor under the market. "Money is not as ample as it was last week, but we still can meet our needs," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate stood at 4.36 percent near midday, up 3 basis points from the previous close of 4.33 percent. The overnight rate fell slightly by 11 basis points (bps) to 3.11 percent, while the 14-day tenor slumped 25 bps to 4.35 percent from its close of 4.60 percent on Friday. Dealers said they see little chance for any sharp moves in money rates in the near future given that the People's Bank of China appears to be adjusting the money supply behind the scenes to keep rates stable. The PBOC's quarterly monetary policy report published Friday evening showed it reissued 183.8 billion yuan ($29.99 billion) worth of three-year bills in July, showing that while the bank was publicly injecting short-term funds, it quietly mopped up excess liquidity to maintain rate stability. Banks must adjust their reserve balances with the central bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th day of each month in order to meet the RRR requirement, with the amount of the payment or refund dependent on changes in their customer deposit balances. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3591 4.3347 +2.44 7-day SHIBOR 4.3560 4.3140 +4.20 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)