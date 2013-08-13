UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI, Aug 13 China's money rates rose on Tuesday after the central bank moved to sterilise the liquidity impact of maturing instruments on Monday, signalling its resolve to keep a floor under short-term money rates. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on its website Monday after market close that it had issued 75.5 billion yuan ($12.33 billion) worth of three-year bills, effectively neutralising the effect of a near-identical tranche of bills maturing that day. The PBOC followed up by issuing 11 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repos during open market operations on Tuesday morning, setting the guidance rate at 3.9 percent, down from 4 percent. This combination of short-term injections and long-term drains highlights a new phase in the central bank's money management tactics as it attempts to balance demand for short-term liquidity to keep cash in ATMs and provide operational liquidity for Chinese firms against increasing concern that domestic credit markets remain highly distorted. The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day forward repo contract moved steadily upward toward the guidance rate in morning trade, clocking in at 3.7243 in late morning trade, up over 4 basis points from Monday's close. The overnight rate also rose, breaking through 3 percent to 3.2426 compared to a close of 2.9877 on Monday. The 14-day contract also rose but then fell back to 4.1560, only 11 pips below Monday's close. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7243 3.6827 +4.16 7-day SHIBOR 3.7020 3.6480 +5.40 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1223 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts