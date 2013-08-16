(Adds correction from IFR story in para 2, clarifies bullet) * Two Exim bank debt sales fail to sell out on weak demand * PBOC injects net 47.5 bln yuan this week * Reverse repo rate seen stabilising money rates * Reissuance of bills keeps liquidity jitters alive * Benchmark market rate bucks trend to rise 12 bps By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 15 Most Chinese short-term money rates fell on Thursday after the central bank injected cash into the money markets, traders said, with the failure of two bond auctions by China Export Import Bank having little impact on short-term rates. China Export Import Bank failed to sell out its 2-year and 7-year issues on offer due to insuffient demand. Traders put the auctions' failure down to the relatively low yields and uncertainty over the central bank's monetary policy strategy. "This is definitely the lowest coverage I've ever seen," a bond trader told IFR, a Reuters publication. "It is the real reflection of a really weak primary market demand." Uncertainty over the People's Bank of China's policy stance has impacted sentiment in the fixed-income market. "The PBOC's relatively tight liquidity policy has caused an impression that bond yields could potentially rise in the near term," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "That has hurt the interests of debt buyers." But they said that firm PBOC guidance on short-term rates, combined with continuous cash injections, was maintaining stability in the near term. The PBOC injected 28 billion yuan ($4.58 billion) into the money markets through 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Thursday, winding up this week's open market operations with a net injection of 47.5 billion yuan. The central bank also set the rate on its 14-day reverse repos at 4.10 percent on Thursday, unchanged from last time, a move that had a direct impact on the fall of the market rate for the same tenor, traders said. The weighted average of the 14-day repo rate fell 7 basis points to 4.10 percent at midday while the overnight rate tumbled 14 bps to 3.3 percent. Rates on most other tenors also dropped. However, traders said market sentiment remained cautious after the PBOC announced on Monday that it had issued 75.5 billion yuan worth of three-year bills, effectively neutralising the effect of a near-identical tranche of bills maturing that day. This was taken as a signal that the PBOC would keep conditions relatively tight to discourage speculation by banks and firms in the shadow banking market. Such caution drove the volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day forward repo contract to buck the broader market trend and rise 12 bps to 4.0 percent on Thursday, the high end of its normal trading range of 3-4 percent, where it has remained for most of the year. Anticipation of higher rates going forward is reflected in the interest-rate swap (IRS) market, where the right side of the seven day repo curve has steepened since mid-July. GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.9975 3.8757 +12.18 7-day SHIBOR 3.9940 3.8550 +13.90 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)