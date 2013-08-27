* Key 7-day money rate rises 19 bps to 4.25 pct * C.bank withdraws 51.5 bln yuan by reissuing 3-month bills * That offsets 50 bln yuan injection of fin min deposits * Month-end fund squeeze shaping up to be mild By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 27 China's key money rates rebounded moderately on Tuesday after the central bank withdrew long-term funding late on Monday, but dealers say liquidity remains ample and the traditional month-end fund squeeze was shaping up to be mild. China's central bank said on Monday that it had reissued 51.5 billion yuan ($8.41 billion) of three-year bills. That move offsets a 50 billion yuan injection of three-month finance ministry deposits on Tuesday morning. In addition, the central bank injected an additional 29 billion yuan in seven-day funds into the money markets through regular open market operations on Tuesday. Dealers said supply and demand of funds in the market are roughly in balance. "Money is not hard to borrow," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. "The central bank maintains the pace (of fund injections) quite well." The weighted-average overnight bond repurchase rate dropped 3 basis points (bps) to 3.02 percent. The 14-day repo rate rose slightly by 6 bps to 5.25 percent around midday, while the benchmark seven-day repo rate jumped 19 bps to 4.25 percent. Money market rates often spike at month-end as banks prepare extra cash to meet monthly regulatory checks and internal liquidity targets. But the seven-day rate, whose maturity now extends across the month-end period, is still below its peak of 4.51 percent last Tuesday, suggesting that the central bank has provided enough liquidity to tide banks over through the month-end period. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.2452 4.0596 +18.56 7-day SHIBOR 4.2090 4.0230 +18.60 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)