* Rare good liquidity supply at end of month * PBOC injects net 41.5 bln yuan into markets this week * Has changed tactics to offer easier short-term funds * But has kept longer-term liquidity under control By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 28 Most Chinese money rates dropped on Thursday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected cash into the markets via reverse bond repurchase agreements in its open market operations, adding to unusually good liquidity supply at the end of the month. The weighted-average overnight repo rate dropped 14 basis points (bps) to 2.96 percent, while the 14-day rate tumbled 62 bps to 4.39 percent. The benchmark seven-day, however, edged up 6 bps to 4.35 percent as institutions needed cross-month funds for seasonal demand at month-end, when banks must meet regulatory requirements such as the 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio. The PBOC injected 26 billion yuan ($4.25 billion) into the money markets through 14-day reverse repos on Thursday, meaning it will inject a net 41.5 billion yuan into the market this week. The central bank has apparently changed its tactics in managing liquidity after its problematic handling of a fund squeeze in the money markets in June caused China's main stock index to plunge 20 percent in less than a month and resulted in widespread worries over the health of China's financial system. Its continuous cash injections over the past two months have helped market liquidity to stay ample, traders said. However, the PBOC has re-issued three-year bills outside normal open market operations four times since July in order to lock up longer-term funds, a sign that authorities continue to implement a policy of keeping money-market liquidity relatively tight, traders said. Traders said they expected money rates to retreat further next week, with the seven-day repo rate likely falling back to the range of 3-4 percent in which it has mostly moved this year. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3528 4.2964 + 5.64 7-day SHIBOR 4.3180 4.2590 + 5.90 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.