* Banks pay high attention to end-month asset allocation * Unusually good liquidity supply at end of month * PBOC changes tactics to offer easier short-term funds * Repetition of June market squeeze increasingly unlikely By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 30 China's benchmark money rate, the seven-day repo rate, slumped on Friday despite high cyclical month-end demand, which traders said showed that Chinese banks have learned their lesson from a money market squeeze in June and are now paying closer attention to their end-month asset allocations. They also credited generous cash injections by the central bank for keeping conditions loose. The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate tumbled 60 basis points (bps) to 3.75 percent. Rates usually rise at the end of each month because banks must meet regulatory requirements such as the 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio, but not this time around. Among other tenors, the 14-day repo rate edged down 6 bps to 6.32 percent while the overnight rate rose 10 bps to 3.05 percent. "Banks have become much more cautious in allocating assets to end-month demand," said a senior dealer at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "This has led to unusually good liquidity supply at the end of this month, supported by a more generous central bank." The People's Bank of China (PBOc) injected a net 41.5 billion yuan ($6.78 billion) into the money market this week, helping market liquidity to stay ample, traders said. The central bank has apparently changed its tactics in managing liquidity after its problematic handling of a fund squeeze in the money markets in June caused China's main stock index to plunge 20 percent in less than a month and resulted in widespread worries over the health of China's financial system. Thus a repetition of the June market squeeze has now become increasingly unlikely, traders said. Traders said they expected money rates to remain stable in coming weeks, with the seven-day repo rate likely moving in a range of 3-4 percent in which it has mostly moved this year. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7505 4.3507 +60.02 7-day SHIBOR 3.7355 4.3180 +58.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Attack on shadow banking delivers Pyrrhic victory - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)