* Key 7-day money rate nearly flat at 3.76 pct * Dealers report ample liquidity available * But holiday demand will support rates this month By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Sept 2 China's key money-market rates were little changed on Monday, with dealers reporting relatively easy conditions, as most institutions were willing to offer funds. The benchmark seven-day edged up 2 basis points (bps) to 3.76 percent from 3.74 percent. The weighted-average overnight repo rate dropped 2 bps to 3.02 percent, while the 14-day rate fell 9 bps to 4.14 percent. "Today's funding conditions are still ample, and longer-term money rates are falling now. It's not hard to borrow money," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. But dealers said money rates may have little room to fall sharply this month, as September is the end of the third-quarter, which traditionally leads to caution over interbank lending near month-end. "Although I don't think the money condition will be as tight as in June, there is still lots of holiday money demand, which makes me feel cautious," said a dealer at a major state-owned bank in Beijing. Holiday cash demand will also support rates around mid-month. China's market will be closed on Sept. 19 and 20 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and on Oct. 1 to 7 for the National Day Holiday. Banks usually prepare extra liquidity during major holidays to cope with spending by households and firms. The central bank engineered a sharp money-market funding squeeze in June, caused China's main stock index to plunge 20 percent in less than a month and sparked worries about the health of China's financial system. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7560 3.7350 +2.10 7-day SHIBOR 3.7420 3.7355 +0.65 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.