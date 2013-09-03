* Key 7-day money rate falls 2 bps to 3.73 pct * 14-day money rate dives 38 bps * Central bank injects 10 bln yuan in 7-day repos SHANGHAI, Sept 3 China's money rates fell on Tuesday, with the 14-day repo rate slumping around 40 basis points due to ample funds in the market, with traders expecting stability going forward. The weighted-average 14-day rate dived 38 basis points (bps) to 3.77 percent from 4.15 percent. The benchmark seven-day fell 2 bps to 3.73 percent from 3.75, while the weighted-average overnight repo rate was little changed at 3.01 percent. China's central bank injected 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) into the money markets through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, down from last week's 29 billion yuan. The central bank set the official yield at 3.9 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7334 3.7489 -1.55 7-day SHIBOR 3.7420 3.7355 +0.65 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)