* Key 7-day money rate little changed at 3.47 pct * Money rates could rise next week on holiday cash demand By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 6 China's money rates were little changed on Friday, thanks to abundant liquidity, though they could rise next week due to increased money demand in the run-up to a holiday period. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract was little changed at 3.47 percent. The weighted-average 14-day rate rose 3 basis points (bps) to 3.72 percent from 3.69 percent, while the overnight repo rate was up 7 bps to 2.96 percent from 2.89 percent. "Money conditions are good now. We are starting to pay more attention to next week's holiday demand, which could push up rates," said a dealer at a Chinese city bank in Shanghai. Holiday cash demand will also support rates around mid-month. China's market will be closed on Sept. 19 and 20 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and on Oct. 1 to 7 for the National Day Holiday. Banks usually prepare extra liquidity during major holidays to cope with spending by households and firms. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4747 3.4682 +0.65 7-day SHIBOR 3.4690 3.4560 +1.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)