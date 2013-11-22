* Rates decline significantly but conditions still tight * Benchmark 7-day repo at 4.88 pct, well outside accommodative territory * Traders suspect current conditions to be new norm * Reform prospects has investors bearish on debt By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Nov 22 China's money rates eased up this week after the central bank poured cash back into the market following an unusual mid-month spike last week, but traders remained on edge with rates elevated The weighted average for the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract stood at 4.88 percent on Friday afternoon, down from 5.45 percent at the previous Friday's close. But the rate was still well outside the 3 percent range traders consider indicative of comfortable conditions. The 14-day repo and overnight repo rates posted similar declines. The cause of the market jitters is twofold. Traders say banks and other participants in the interbank market have hunkered down and held cash on concerns that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is set to tighten short-term money conditions going forward through open market operations. By reducing the cash supply on a weekly basis, the central bank hopes to reduce inflationary pressure and calm housing markets -- which have been stimulated by strong hot money inflows into China in recent months -- without crimping healthy growth in other parts of the economy. Indeed, interest rate swaps based on the 1-year fixed deposit rate are still not pricing in a rise in benchmark deposit rates. The PBOC and commercial banks purchased 441.6 billion yuan ($72.47 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in October, up sharply from September's 126.4 billion yuan, indicating strong inflows seeking to capitalise on a strengthening yuan. A byproduct of these flows has been a flood of liquidity into the interbank market. In addition to concerns that mild tightening is under way, there are signs of a secular trend pushing up yields in Chinese debt capital markets across the board: economic reform. Chinese bond prices have been hammered in recent days on expectations that reforms to loosen government control of interest rates will cause funding costs to rise. The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds closed at 4.72 percent on Wednesday, the highest level since March 2005 and up from 3.42 percent in late May. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 3.93 -60.09 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.88 -57.08 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 6.05 -12.59 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.76 -54.8 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 3.0825 8 year benchmark* 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.65 165 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 4.53 153 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. Most rate adjustments are made in 25 bps increments. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Dec 2013 5 yr CTFZ3 91.21 -55.00 Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH4 91.71 -56.70 Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 92.18 -50.14 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike - Unprecedented securitisation plan aims to slow rapid money growth - China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation intensifies DATA POINTS - Interbank liquidity tracker: Fiscal deposits, FX inflows drive liquidity trends link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Hot money returned to China in Sept after two months of outflows GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)