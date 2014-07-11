SHANGHAI, July 11 Chinese money rates rose this week on cash demand from banks needing to make reserve deposits, pushing the overnight repo rate to its highest since February in the middle of the week before falling back. The weighted average of the seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.74 percent at midday on Friday, up 31.8 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate closed near a five-month high, rising 36.29 basis points to 3.31 percent. Another actively traded tenor, the 14-day repo , rose 73.27 basis points this week to trade at 4.23 percent on Friday. "The market has been tight this week because banks needed to pay the reserve deposit on Monday," a trader from a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai said. In addition, China's liquidity was also affected by foreign exchange data, which showed foreign exchange assets rose a mere 361 million yuan ($58.16 million) in May, down sharply from the 84.6 billion yuan rise seen in April and the lowest growth in 11 months. The slowdown implies a decrease in the circulation of yuan in China and thus a decrease in market liquidity. "The figure for the PBOC's foreign exchange assets is below expectations, so the central bank needed to conduct open market operations to inject money to maintain market stability." the trader said. He said this did not necessarily mean that the monetary policy stance has turned toward loosening, despite the central bank making net injections into the money supply via open market operations for nine consecutive weeks, almost completely reversing the drains enacted previously in the year. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 3.31 36.29 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 3.74 31.84 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 4.23 73.27 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 3.72 30.3 *The volume-weighted average price (vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.9487 -5 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.1600 116 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 3.7250 73 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (bps) Sep 2014 5 yr CTFU4 93.70 -25.26 Dec 2014 5 yr CTFZ4 94.11 -27.37 Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH5 94.38 -6.31 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China money rates fall, markets return to normal after deadline passes - China money rates rise moderately, creating market confidence on liquidity - China money rates rise on quarter-end demand, IPO speculation [ID: nL4N0P00Q9] - China's money rates slip, offer no signs of monetary policy change [ID: nL4N0OU0LH] - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalising deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2074 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)