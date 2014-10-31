* C.bank stays passive in open market ops for past 3 weeks

* Relying primarily on opaque backdoor injections to maintain cash

By Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 China's central bank has put investors on edge in October, setting aside transparency in favour of covert monetary policy operations as regulators balance the need to revive productive investment against the risk of reanimating high-risk credit growth.

The strategy has two prongs. On the one hand, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has gone passive in the open money market, neither injecting nor draining cash on a net basis for three straight weeks, the longest such stretch on record.

On the other, it has moved billions into the banking system through unpublicised channels, befuddling investors who had expected it to follow through on commitments to become more transparent, not more opaque.

"The PBOC's latest move, if it turns out to be true, represents a further move toward black box monetary policy," Dutch bank ING wrote in a recent research note.

The PBOC has offered no admission - much less an explanation - of the shift, but some analysts say the tactics show reformers at the central bank remain highly concerned over speculation and arbitrage activities, even though published indicators show a decline in high-risk forms of credit creation in recent months, and inflation remains subdued.

The central bank, by keeping investors in the dark as to how much money it is moving into the system and how long it will let it stay there, can keep investors guessing about its intentions and by extension discourage speculators.

At the same time, it has tinkered with lowering official rates on short-term repo contracts, seen as a way to gently encourage lending without ploughing more paper into the market.

"They don't want to send out the so-called 'wrong signal'," said Zhou Hao, an economist at ANZ in Shanghai who focuses on monetary policy.

"First they want to discipline the market, by cracking down on shadow banking and on interest rate arbitrage in commodity financing."

SEIZING CONTROL

China's shadow banking sector expanded rapidly to become the world's third largest in 2013, according to the Financial Stability Board.

That tallies with domestic data showing explosive growth in the issuance of exotic forms of off-balance-sheet finance, prompting a regulatory crackdown that has yet to completely wind down..

In response, the PBOC has dramatically shortened the maturity of its monetary tools that year, relying mostly on drains and injections over periods as short as a week.

That shift was seen as a way to keep the liquidity engine fuelled without flooding the wider economy.

The adjustments, conducted during twice-weekly open market operations, were a matter of public record and traders in money and stock markets monitored them for signs of policy direction.

But in recent months the PBOC has moved away from this open policy toward a more secretive one.

Compared with the open market operations, which have injected a net 44 billion yuan ($7.20 billion) into the system this year, the new backdoor, short-term loan facilities (SLFs) are estimated by different sources as having provided between 700-900 billion yuan to the banking system in just a few months.

But it is difficult for investors to assess the impact, especially as the facilities are "opt-in", meaning banks have the option to draw on them within a certain time but are not required to do so, nor to do so all at once.

Traders say the cash is needed to offset liquidity pressures from upcoming IPOs and sliding deposits at banks, and the leaks about the covert funding send a comforting signal, albeit an indirect one, that the bank is not indifferent to recent wobbly economic indicators.

Traders and analysts also suggested the central bank may be testing the water with its market innovations.

"For now, it's just trying to keep balance in the market," said a dealer at a major state-owned bank in Beijing.

"The central bank is just taking a look-and-see approach, and figuring out which policies it can use going forward." (1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin in Shanghai; Editing by Alan Raybould)