SHANGHAI, Aug 26 China's primary money rates fell on Wednesday after an aggressive monetary easing announcement by the central bank on Tuesday evening.. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3000 percent, -24.90 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. The the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor fell to 2.5930 percent, -0.40 basis points from the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.7000 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.7000 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 2.49 percent at 114.75. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.7000 1.8608 -16.08 n/a Seven-day 2.3000 2.5490 -24.90 n/a 14-day 2.7000 2.7643 -6.43 n/a Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.5600 1.4550 +10.50 9,589.90 Seven-day<CN7DRP 1.7500 1.4600 +29.00 1,291.60 O=SS> 14-day 1.8300 1.8750 -4.50 166.30 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.8500 1.8400 +1.00 n/a Seven-day 2.5600 2.5300 +3.00 n/a 14-day 2.8000 2.6800 +12.00 n/a <CN14DRPFIX=CFXS > SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.7860 1.8790 -9.30 n/a Seven-day 2.4290 2.5930 -16.40 n/a Three-month 3.0975 3.0910 +0.65 n/a KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.7667 0.0167 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.8000 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise (Reporting by Pete Sweeney)