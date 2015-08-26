UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI, Aug 26 China's primary money rates fell on Wednesday after an aggressive monetary easing announcement by the central bank on Tuesday evening.. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3000 percent, -24.90 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. The the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor fell to 2.5930 percent, -0.40 basis points from the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.7000 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.7000 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 2.49 percent at 114.75. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.7000 1.8608 -16.08 n/a Seven-day 2.3000 2.5490 -24.90 n/a 14-day 2.7000 2.7643 -6.43 n/a Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.5600 1.4550 +10.50 9,589.90 Seven-day<CN7DRP 1.7500 1.4600 +29.00 1,291.60 O=SS> 14-day 1.8300 1.8750 -4.50 166.30 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.8500 1.8400 +1.00 n/a Seven-day 2.5600 2.5300 +3.00 n/a 14-day 2.8000 2.6800 +12.00 n/a <CN14DRPFIX=CFXS > SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.7860 1.8790 -9.30 n/a Seven-day 2.4290 2.5930 -16.40 n/a Three-month 3.0975 3.0910 +0.65 n/a KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.7667 0.0167 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.8000 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Reporting by Pete Sweeney)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February