SHANGHAI, Sept 11 China's money market rates were lower on the week but bond yields ticked up as large capital injections from the central bank partially offset drains on liquidity from capital outflows and continued bond market refinancing by local governments. By mid afternoon on Friday the volume weighted average of the seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) rate, considered the best indicator of short term borrowing conditions in China, was down seven basis point (bps) on the week to 2.35 percent. The 14-day repo, was down by a much sharper 33 bps to 2.61 percent. Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered relatively loose by traders. The falling rates likely reflected the central bank's large open market injections this week, netting 80 billion yuan ($12.55 billion). The net injection this week was the second largest in 2015 since February, surpassed only by the 150 billion yuan ($23.53 billion) net injection in the week immediately following the yuan's surprise devaluation on August 11. Bond yields, however, were broadly up as massive local government refinancing through the bond market - targeted at 3.2 trillion yuan ($502.04 billion) for 2015 - continued to suck up liquidity in the broader fixed income market. On Thursday bonds auctioned by Jiangsu province sold for 30 bps higher than equal tenor treasuries, a new high and a further sign of stress in the new municipal bond market. Five year treasury yields were up six basis points on the week to 3.20 percent. Analysts have highlighted the extent to which intensifying expectations of yuan depreciation are further complicating the central bank's monetary policy, by forcing it to purchase yuan to support the currency while simultaneously providing adequate liquidity to back massive debt refinancing this year. "Due to the drain on liquidity associated with propping up the RMB, officials may find it difficult to support the currency while simultaneously providing a favourable environment for growth and mitigating debt rollover risks," wrote Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX Strategy at BMO Capital Markets in London. "Broad monetary easing can offset the drain on liquidity up to a point, but too much broad monetary easing could jeopardise financial stability. As such, we expect PBoC to allow the RMB to drift lower in 6-9M in line with fundamentals." Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.8719 1.8757 -0.38 Seven-day 2.3490 2.4234 -7.44 14-day 2.6050 2.6214 -1.64 Overnight 1.4950 1.3050 +19.00 Seven-day 1.4900 1.2000 +29.00 14-day 1.3600 1.0150 +34.50 Overnight 1.8700 1.8700 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3500 2.4300 -8.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6700 2.6400 +3.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9001 1.8990 +0.11 Seven-day 2.4030 2.4000 +0.30 Three-month 3.0970 3.0930 -0.40 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.3740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)