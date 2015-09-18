SHANGHAI, Sept 18 China's money market rates were flat on the week after the Federal Reserve announced on Thursday that the U.S will hold benchmark interest rates steady. Traders believe that capital ouflows moderated somewhat this week following a rash of administrative measures to discourage speculation, relieving pressure on the money market from the central bank's interventions to support the currency. "The pressure of the yuan's depreciation has been released a lot this week and thus the central bank cut down the purchases of yuan," said Wan Zhao, an analyst at China Merchant Bank in Shanghai. "The Fed maintaining interest rates gives a nudge to this trend." The bank drained a net 140 billion yuan ($22.00 billion) through open market operations this week, the most since late August. "There is sufficient money in the market so far this week." said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. By midday on Friday the volume weighted average of the seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) rate, considered the best indicator of short term borrowing conditions in China, was up only one basis point (bps) on the week at 2.38 percent. The 14-day repo remained nearly flat at 2.63 percent. Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered relatively loose by traders. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.8729 1.8760 -0.31 Seven-day 2.3769 2.3660 +1.09 14-day 2.6271 2.6300 -0.29 Overnight 1.9300 2.510 -58.00 Seven-day 1.7350 1.620 +11.50 14-day 2.5600 2.6300 -7.00 Overnight 1.8800 1.8700 +1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.3700 +3.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6200 2.5300 +9.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9000 1.8990 +0.10 Seven-day 2.3900 2.3910 -0.10 Three-month 3.3155 3.1268 +0.87 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.3625 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)