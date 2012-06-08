BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
SHANGHAI, June 8 China's key money rate slumped by around 30 basis points on Friday morning after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut official benchmark interest rates, signalling that bankers expect the central bank will follow up the rate cut with looser liquidity policies.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slumped to 2.3905 percent by 0223 GMT, compared with Thusday's close of 2.6881 percent. ($1 = 6.36 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou