By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 China's stock market is set to close out the year up around 50 percent buoyed by retail appetite for blue chip shares even as economic fundamentals stay weak and reforms loom.

Shanghai's finance-heavy SSE180 index has jumped 48 percent this quarter, outperforming its benchmark Shanghai Composite Index.

In comparison, the small-cap ChiNext index, once the favourite of hit-and-run Chinese speculators who preferred small caps for their high volatility, is down 5 percent.

Shanghai's share index has risen to near 5-year highs and is set to be the best performer among leading markets worldwide in 2014.

But whether the party lasts may depend on Beijing rolling out more policies to prop it up as buying has not been supported by fundamentals, analysts say.

Chinese blue chip shares began surging in September, in anticipation of a flood of foreign money coming through the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector scheme.

That money hasn't really shown up yet, but the central bank set off another, deeper rally with a surprise interest rate cut in November, that has many betting on an upcoming easing cycle that will benefit stocks.

Much of that surge has been driven by retail investors making heavily leveraged bets, helped by a relaxation of rules restricting margin financing.

But the cut in rates was prompted by deteriorating economic fundamentals: deflationary pressures, rising bad loans and sliding industrial profits, all of which are bad news for the financial blue chip companies leading the current rally.

The next step, market observers say, must be reforms that convince Chinese shareholders not to cut and run at the first signs policy report is wavering and the rally has peaked.

"While regulators cannot change the investment culture overnight, reforms will represent a right step towards an improvement," said Xiao Shijun, stock analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.

IN THE PIPELINE

The guidelines for reforms were already delivered to securities regulators in May by China's State Council - its cabinet-level political body.

Analysts expect the establishment of a more transparent system for public listings early next year.

There is already a proposal to remove the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) from having to approve or disapprove of initial public offerings (IPO) and switch to a registration system, such as used in the United States, where the market decides who gets to list, when, and for how much.

That will help address multiple problems: endemic opportunities for corruption in a system requiring official sign-off, distorted IPO first-day "pops" and a queue of hundreds of companies that wait for years to list.

It would also have a healthy effect on the secondary market by reducing the tendency of defunct companies to stay rotting on the exchanges, waiting to resell their tickers as shells at a premium for use in "backdoor listings."

In another move likely to be implemented in 2015, regulators are studying ways for state shareholders, who own 71 percent of the combined shares of listed firms in China, to stop directly managing the companies.

Under the new proposed system called "market value management" by regulators, the shareholders will gradually stop backdoor intervention in management decisions. Instead, they will rely on using capital flows to influence management through transparent mechanisms such as share buybacks, private placements, spin-offs and acquisitions. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)