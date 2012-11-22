* Sharp expansion of fiscal deposits over past decade

* Such deposits can be used by regulators to inject money

* Cash injections in late 2012 to reach record level

* PBOC may not need to cut RRR for rest of year

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Nov 22 Government revenues deposited in Chinese commercial banks have grown so large that regulators have been able to use them as a monetary policy tool, increasing the precision with which Beijing can manage growth.

By judiciously auctioning government deposits and by directly redistributing cash raised from taxes and fees to companies and government departments, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) is now able to use government savings to influence short-term funding costs in the wider economy.

This means that market players who monitor the central bank's open market operations for clues as to the direction of monetary policy must keep another eye on the cycle of funds moving in and out of accounts controlled by the MOF.

"Fiscal deposits have become a major factor to influence the central bank's monetary policy as well as money markets," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.

"In months when the market is short of liquidity, the ministry can also use government deposit auctions to help the central bank boost cash supply. In this sense, fiscal deposits are actually being used as a monetary tool as well."

THE WAY IT WORKS

Chinese companies and other institutions, which pay taxes and fees to the MOF and its local offices, must deposit these payments into accounts at designated commercial banks in the form of fiscal deposits. Such deposits cannot be used by commercial banks and play no role in monetary policy.

However, three times per month, the commercial banks hand over all of these deposits to the People's Bank of China (PBOC), where they become part of the PBOC's monetary base. This base money can be either retained in times of excess liquidity, or pushed back into the system in the form of MOF spending, deposit auctions and refunds on tax overpayments.

A decline in fiscal deposits on commercial banks' balance sheets therefore implies more money has been handed over to the state and is now available for cash injection.

On months when fiscal deposits drop, the PBOC usually has less need to inject short-term money into the system in the form of reverse repurchase agreements, because cash is entering the system through channels controlled by the MOF.

There are clear seasonal characteristics to the flow of funds.

In December, for example, the MOF typically injects large amounts of cash in the form of tax refunds, subsidies to government institutions and cash transfers to companies in pillar industries.

Deposits also tend to decrease in March, June, September, and November, while other months usually show net fiscal deposits increasing, tightening money supply in the banking system.

RECORD INJECTION

An understanding of the MOF's position on any given month can be easily derived from monthly data on commercial banks' end-month fiscal deposits published by the PBOC.

The ministry recorded a fiscal surplus of 829.6 billion yuan ($133.2 billion) in the first 10 months of 2012, and is set to generate more surplus in the last two months.

A Reuters analysis of the data shows that the MOF is likely to pump a record high 1.6 trillion yuan into the system in the last two months of this year. Data suggests it injected slightly lesser amounts during the same period since 2008, compared to under 580 billion yuan in 2007 and less than 220 billion yuan in 2002 during the same period.

The government has planned to log an overall budgetary deficit of 800 billion yuan for 2012, implying that the entirety of the fiscal surplus will be plowed back into the economy, supplemented by additional deficit spending.

THE AUCTION MECHANISM

The impact of government spending on subsidies, refunds and transfers is difficult to measure precisely, but the auction of deposits created by government revenues is easier to manage.

Such deposits are auctioned for specific periods of time - usually between three and six months - meaning regulators and money market participants can anticipate how long the cash will be in the system.

This year's auction volume for such deposits is equivalent to around half of the total volume of open market operations conducted by the central bank, injecting a record 690 billion yuan into commercial banks so far this year, up from 450 billion yuan in 2011 and 170 billion yuan in 2008.

This means that even as the PBOC has modified its open-market operations to focus almost exclusively on the usage of reverse repos with tenors of less than one month to manage the interbank money supply, it has a massive pool of available deposits to fall back on if necessary.

The flexibility this toolset provides China's economic managers has allowed them to resist calls to reduce the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) at commercial banks for a third time this year, even as world's second-largest economy slowed to its slowest in three years in the third quarter.

This in turn allowed regulators to continue to fight inflation - which regulators fear would be aggravated by another RRR cut because such cuts inject money into the system that cannot easily be pulled back out - without creating a liquidity crisis.

As a result, traders said that short-term money rates for the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate have remained in comfortable territory around or below 3 percent even as the central bank has allowed cash to drain from the system through open market operations for the last three weeks.

Traders expect rates to remain stable or even decline in most part of December.

Although 2013's budget will not be decided until next March, if China's economy continues to recover, fiscal revenues will likely rise further, giving the Ministry of Finance even more firepower to influence rates. ($1 = 6.2302 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)