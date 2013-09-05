SHANGHAI, Sept 5 The China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) will relaunch government bond futures trading on Friday with three five-year contracts, after an 18-year hiatus. Here are the details of the new contracts. For a story on the market launch, please double click: . China's five-year government bond futures contract: Contract Medium-term government bond futures contract bearing a face value of 1 million yuan ($163,400)) each lot and a face-value coupon of 3 percent Deliverable Spot government bonds to mature within four spot bonds to seven years on the first day of the delivery month of a futures contract Minimum 0.002 yuan price change Individual Based on the latest three quarter-start contracts months of March, June, September and December Trading 0915-1130 hours local time (0115-0330 GMT) hours 1300-1515 hours local time (0500-0715 GMT) (Note: no afternoon session on the last trading day of a contract) Daily price 2 percent in either direction from the limits previous day's settlement prices, but on the first day of trading, 4 percent up or down from base prices decided by the exchange Holdings 1,000 lots from the start of trading of a limits for new contract, falling to 500 lots on the speculation 10th of the month ahead of the delivery by a single month and 100 lots on the 20th investor Margin Minimum margin requirements will be 2 requirements percent of contract value, rising to 3 percent on the 10th of the month ahead of the delivery month and 5 percent on the 20th Last Trading The second Friday of the delivery month day Last The third trading day after the last trading delivery day day Delivery way Physical delivery Trading code TF traded at the China Financial Futures and exchange Exchange based in Shanghai ($1 = 6.1201 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)