* IPOs still managed by administrative edicts

* Entrenched interests put up strong resistance

* Registration-based IPO system precondition for efficient recycling of listed stocks

* Steps to ensure rule implementation another prerequisite

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, July 29 Chinese stock traders expect Beijing to pass new rules soon making it easier for regulators to delist mouldering tickers from stock exchanges, but they warn that technical tweaks mean little until the government surrenders control over the listing system to markets.

The new rules are regulators' latest bid to improve the health of China's stock markets, which are currently enjoying a rare rally after years in the doldrums.

The ability of low-grade Chinese companies to avoid eviction from the boards has long frustrated Chinese investors, who say that these tickers tie up capital and attract pointless interest from speculators playing short-term moves in share prices.

These stocks are usually issued by companies that are either defunct or in violation of regulations, but kicking them off the boards is usually a long drawn-out process given entrenched interests in maintaining them even as shells.

"China has been talking about a lack of proper delisting mechanisms in the securities markets for a long time," said Zheng Weigang, a senior trader at Shanghai Securities.

"Related parties will go all out to protect such shells under excuses such as corporate restructuring, even when listed firms make losses or violate regulations."

Seventy-eight firms have been delisted from the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges since China allowed for delistings in the early 2000s mainly for poor earners, official data shows.

But since the first delisting of a loss-making company, Shanghai Narcissus Electrical Co, in 2001, regulators have remained hesitant to kick firms off the boards, largely suspending the process in 2008 and only reactivating it recently as Beijing tries to revitalise its stock markets.

Analysts said resistance from local governments and other related parties helped keep poorly-performing companies on the boards, lobbying to have them suspend share trading for years while they conduct indefinite corporate restructurings.

Part of the resistance to delisting is because the listing process is still so tightly controlled by regulators, and it is unclear when that regime will change.

Companies applying for initial public offerings (IPO) can wait for three years to obtain approval before actually selling shares, Zheng said.

Beijing has promised to implement a registration-based system for IPOs, leaving it to the market to decide whether a new issue would be accepted or rejected, replacing the existing approval system in which regulators decide which firms are qualified to list and when.

TIGHTENED SCREWS

Regulators announced in April the delisting of loss-making shipping firm Nanjing Tanker Corp from the Shanghai bourse, marking the first time a company backed by the central government was dropped from a domestic exchange.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) soon followed up with a draft of new delisting rules.

For the first time, companies that have been discovered to make false financial declarations in IPOs or earnings reports will be forced to delist, according to the CSRC and exchange announcements.

Public companies which see their number of shareholders remain under 2,000 or whose share prices close below the 1 yuan "face value" for 20 days will also be forced to delist.

In an early July statement, the regulator also said that the authorities had noticed problems related to the implementation of delisting rules and pledged to improve.

"The authority and enforcement of the delisting rules will be resolutely maintained," the CSRC said in the statement. "Effective measures will be taken to ensure that any company that meets the conditions for delisting will be delisted."

"The new delisting regulations reflect improvements in many aspects and are comprehensive," said Qian Qimin, head of research at Shanghai Shenyin and Wanguo Securities.

"But past experiences have shown that in China, it is more important to force the implementation of rules."

($1 = 6.2 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)