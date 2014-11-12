* SH-HK stock connect has Chinese locals buying blue chips at last

* Mainland speculators positioning to profit from foreign flows

* Analysts warn retail buying of blue chips will not last

* Retail investors especially wary of financial stocks

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 Chinese retail investors are finally buying domestic blue-chip stocks, but not in the way Chinese authorities have long hoped.

Regulators have for years failed to convince retail investors who dominate the domestic stock markets to stop speculating on small caps and buy undervalued blue chips.

Now, however, the introduction of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector pilot programme, set to launch next week, has persuaded ordinary Chinese investors to move money out of small caps and into blue chips, particularly financials.

This has helped fuel a rally that has pushed the Shanghai Composite Index up nearly 17 percent year-to-date, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, after spending years in the basement.

Far from a change in retail sentiment towards blue chips, analysts said small investors were just front running the foreign money that will flow into Shanghai equities. They will then flip the shares to the foreigners for a quick profit.

"The funds which have recently poured into the market are mostly short-term hot money chasing quick profits," said Chen Huiqin, senior analyst at Huatai Securities in Nanjing.

"Shares in blue-chip firms have changed hands very rapidly, suggesting a lack of interest by long-term institutional investors and a lack of confidence in broader market prospects."

Indeed, major Chinese indexes saw record trading volumes on Tuesday as traders adjusted their portfolios to get in front of the foreign money expected to start flooding in on Monday.

SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL

Small investors remain wary of blue chips, believing both economic and business fundamentals to be poor.

They are particularly wary of state-owned financial stocks and the government's exhortations for investors to buy them, believing Beijing wants them to pour money into these firms so it won't have to bail them out.

Retail investors prefer small-cap tickers that are mostly listed on the ChiNext growth board in Shenzhen. This board has risen 141 percent in the last two years, versus the blue-chip heavy CSI300 index's 14 percent gain.

Even some foreign investors have said they wish they could buy Shenzhen-listed shares because they are often companies in sectors expected to grow in the long term such as technology, consumer goods and pharmaceutical startups.

NO FUNDAMENTALS

However, foreign investors will only be allowed to buy Shanghai shares, and specifically dual-listed state-owned giants and other large companies.

That has caused the ChiNext index to slide even as the Shanghai financial index has gained.

Xiao Shijun, stock analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing, said the rally had little to do with China's economic fundamentals, which show weak domestic demand and deflationary pressures, both of which are bad for stock prices.

"Except a small bounce in the second quarter, the economy has mostly staged a weak performance this year," he said. "It's government policy support, such as the connect, that has sparked the market rebound, based on low valuations." (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Nachum Kaplan & Kim Coghill)