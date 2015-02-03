SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Chinese investors are finally dumping shares in struggling companies after the China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) vowed to strengthen delisting rules in October. The following is a list of 38 Chinese companies that have published delisting warnings on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges since December and how they have performed in the past three months. A comparison with the same period from a one year ago is also available. For a related column, please click . Company RIC Price Change in Price Change from past 3 Months(%) Nov 13 to Jan 14(%) GOOD HAND RW -24.63 0.5 AEOLUS 17.60 -4.88 BEIDA JADE BIRD -24.61 -11.66 BODE ENERGY -13.29 33.57 BOHUI 12.82 -1.28 BOYUAN INVESTMNT -23.03 -0.17 CCID MEDIA 10.24 -7.59 CHENG CHENG -9.83 -12.58 DAYOU ENERGY -5.16 -30.6 DAYUAN CHEM 46.69 DVISION VIDEO 5.89 7.74 GUANGXIA -16.84 GUOCHUANG ENERGY -7.98 -13.3 HENGXING TECH -6.62 -0.78 HLJ AGRICULTURE 16.90 -18.52 KELUN PHARM 7.49 2.17 KEYBRIDGE COM -13.60 -1.38 KINGSUN OPTOELEC -23.18 30.1 PKU HEALTHCARE -19.14 -10.33 PROSOLAR RESOURC -17.09 -3.78 RONGFENG HOLDING -6.66 S ZHENXING BIO -4.86 12.18 SANMAO GROUP 19.60 -18.66 SANMU GROUP -14.39 -4.89 SH TRADING -13.23 1.63 SHANGHAI JAHWA 4.69 -14.78 SINOER 17.37 -0.16 SINOVEL WIND GRP 40.37 -19.06 SZ KONDARL 7.33 32.77 TIAN MU PHARM -4.69 -22.99 TL PHOTOELECTRIC -7.00 45.14 WANFU BIOTECH 81.32 WUHU PORT 7.87 -5.33 WUZHOU COMM 9.36 -8.67 XIAKE COLOR SPIN 57.79 YANGFAN HOLDING 1.52 6.58 ZHUHAI ZHONGFU -8.99 5.42 ZJ JINDUN FANS -11.45 AVERAGE 2.33 -1.05 VS CSI300 INDEX 39.10 -7.08 VS CHINEXT COMPOSITE 4.89 23.06 NOTE: (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom)