SHANGHAI, April 16 Nearly five months after the People's Bank of China signalled the start of an easing cycle with its first interest rate cut since 2012, real borrowing rates are finally falling.

"Money is cheap again," said Zhang Gang, senior stock analyst at Central Securities in Shanghai, and a senior trader at a big state-owned bank agrees.

Unlike past easing cycles, the key pressure point this time has been the interbank market, where liquidity remained tight in Q1 despite another rate cut in February, following November's, and a cut to banks' reserve ratio requirement.

The PBOC forced interbank rates down with guidance cuts to the benchmark 7-day reverse bond repurchase agreement rate in March and April, which pushed rates down by 200 basis points the past 30 days.

Policymakers' struggle to reduce lending rates with conventional tools shows how hard it is to control money supply when the U.S. dollar is strong and productivity in the state-owned sector, which gets most bank loans, is poor.

Traders and economists say the rising dollar means the PBOC has purchased less foreign exchange, resulting in less yuan liquidity.

Meanwhile, some Chinese banks remain reluctant to lend to private firms, even as declining productivity and overcapacity in state sectors should discourage lending there.

GOOD NEWS FOR POLICYMAKERS

Traders believe the 7-day repo rate in the money market, currently at 2.8 percent, could fall to below 2 percent, based on the PBOC's policy orientation.

"We believe that the PBOC is likely to further lower the 7-day reverse repo rate to control money market rates within a comfortable range," HSBC analysts Andre de Silva and Simon Fang in Hong Kong wrote on Monday.

The sharp drop in interbank rates - and signs corporate bond rates are falling too - is excellent news for policymakers aiming to avoid deflation and ease refinancing costs for an indebted corporate sector.

Directly intervening to push down money market rates also risks inflating China's stock market, which has surged in lockstep with the PBOC's guiding down of interbank rates over the past month.

While the real economy needs time to recover and digest more liquidity, funds with lower costs "will naturally continue flowing into the stock market at least until the second half of this year or even next year," said Zhang of Central Securities.

The market was pleasantly surprised when the PBOC on March 3 reduced the yield of its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points, the first cut in a year. There have since been four more such cuts, roughly one every 10 days, and each has pushed share prices up.

CHANGING VIEW

Officials have warmed up to the stock market, which some government-related economists once dismissed as a casino.

In March, PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said "I don't agree with the view that capital that flows into the stock market is not supporting the real economy."

"So many companies in the real economy are operating in the stock market. Fund inflows into the market have thus supported the real economy effectively," he said.

This surprised the market, which expected Zhou to take a more hawkish stance and fear too much speculative capital could flow into equities.

"It appears to be part of the government's campaign to gradually create an economy more driven by capital than one previously mostly driven by manufacturing," said a senior trader at a state-owned bank in Shanghai.

From the end of February through Wednesday, China's main blue-chip index jumped 25 percent while investors' outstanding borrowing for stock margin trading has jumped to a record high of more than 1.7 trillion yuan ($274 billion). ($1 = 6.2 Yuan)

(Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Richard Borsuk)