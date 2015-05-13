SHANGHAI May 13 Rampant speculation in the shares of China's top two train manufacturers ahead of their planned merger is the latest example of the country's aggressive investment culture as Beijing plans more consolidation in its sprawling state sector.

The speculation in China CSR Corp and China CNR Corp highlights the dangers of a market driven largely by retail investors and where policy signals and momentum count for more than fundamentals.

China's stock market has doubled in the past year on a mix of optimism over government stimulus measures and reforms.

The surge in the train manufacturers is part of wider speculation over state-owned shares since the government said it would reduce the number of large, centrally owned state-owned enterprises (SOEs) through mergers.

CSR Corp and CNR Corp announced last year they would merge, a process they began earlier this month, prompting an indefinite suspension of their shares on May 7.

Investors rushed in, driving the shares to historic highs in mid-April. The shares hit their 10-percent daily upside limit on almost a quarter of this year's trading days, boosting each firm's price-to-earnings ratio to above 50.

At their mid-April peak, CSR traded at 60.2 times 12-month forward earnings, with the stock price up more than 400 percent from the start of the year. CNR's traded as high as 53.1 times, up 496 percent from end-2014.

Comments from the head of China's securities regulator about market frothiness then sparked a 25-percent share price slump. The plunge began with both stocks falling 10 percent on April 21, with that alone wiping out more than 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) of the two firms' value, illustrating the perils of gambling on momentum trades in Chinese stocks.

But even after the decline, CNR and CSR are still up 322 percent and 362 percent, respectively, this year.

"The recent surge of CNR and CSR shares has priced in their growth in the next couple of years," said Xiao Shijun, an analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.

"The shares are now extremely overvalued," he said, pointing out the limited potential for the train makers to raise their profitability.

Comparable Chinese companies such as China State Construction Engineering Corp and China Railway Construction Corp, have forward PE ratios of 11.6 and 24.7 times, respectively.

Among global counterparts, Siemens AG and Alstom SA's PE ratios were at 14.4 times and 23.6 times.

Even after the April correction, Gao Hua Securities, the Chinese affiliate to Goldman Sachs, was still recommending investors sell both stocks in an April 24 note.

MERGER TALK TO SPARK TRADE

The planned consolidation of state-owned enterprises will likely spur further bets on other government firms.

Rapidly rising margin debt has also amplified investors' ability to gamble, with many having a high tolerance for risk.

A recent Legg-Mason survey found that Chinese investors are the world's most risk tolerant, and that nearly all (93 percent) have confidence in their ability to manage their own investments.

The latest round of speculation has been in firms that investors think policymakers could force to merge and in newly listed companies. The 93 stocks that have listed this year have risen an average 130 percent in their first 10 trading days, Reuters calculations show.

Rumours of merger in China's largest oil producers - PetroChina and Sinopec - have led to sharp volatility in their share prices on several occasions.

"Investors must note that those leading shares can be very risky if corporate fundamentals cannot match price surges in a brief period," said Zhang Gang, a chief equity analyst at Central China Securities in Shanghai.

"And such mismatch is often the case." ($1 = 6.2 Yuan)

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Jacqueline Wong)