SHANGHAI May 5 A boom in China's stock market
this year has delivered limited support to a rapidly cooling
economy, helping cash-starved small firms raise funds but
failing to boost consumption.
The blue-chip CSI300 index has shot up 30 percent
from January to April in what local analysts call a "crazy bull
run", while equity fund-raising by Chinese firms has jumped 85
percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, data showed.
But the anticipated spillover effect of rising stocks into
the real economy has so far not materialised.
Annual retail sales were up only 10.6 percent for the
quarter, lagging expectations, while consumer inflation was only
1.2 percent - both metrics showing few signs that the booming
market is supporting consumption, analysts say.
"The market's boom has made corporate fund-raising easier,
particularly for small and medium-sized companies," which are
shunned by banks for loans, said Guo Yanling, senior stock
analyst at Shanghai Securities.
She added that Chinese investors do not usually take profits
until future speculative gains appear unlikely, partly because
equity prices are still largely policy-driven.
That means that cash from paper gains is not likely to flow
into spenders' pockets in the early stages of a bull market when
the economy needs it the most.
The current rally is partly the result of official efforts
to talk up market sentiment as China's economic growth slips to
its slowest in six years.
But once the economy stabilises and valuations have been
pushed too high, policymakers often step in to cool the markets,
effectively creating a bust that can last a few years such as
those from 2001 to 2005 and 2010 to 2014.
MARKET IN NEED OR MARKET INDEED?
Market players say that government only focuses on the
market when it needs to as in 2005, when Beijing sought to float
two-thirds of the market's non-tradable state shares or in 2008,
during the financial crisis.
This protean official stance encourages a momentum-driven
investment culture riding on policy announcements rather than
fundamentals.
"A market in need instead of a market indeed has pushed
investors to try their luck on overnight wealth," said a senior
trader at a major Chinese brokerage in Shanghai.
Chinese officials are now emphasising that corporate
fund-raising is crucial to a sustained economic recovery.
"Most companies in the real economy have raised funds via
the stock market, and that promotes the development of the real
economy," Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan told a
news conference in March.
The current rally is now repairing the beaten-down values of
shares that have been depressed for many years. That means it
has not reached the point where valuations defy fundamentals,
leaving some leeway for it to continue rising in coming months.
But if such an investment culture does not change, the
market may not provide the support Beijng is hoping for.
"A strong stock market may 'crowd-out' the positive wealth
effect in China," HSBC economists Ronald Man in Hong Kong and Li
Jing in Beijing said in a research report.
"Rising stock prices increase expectations of future
returns, which induce residents to substitute away from
consumption and towards investment, in order to raise their
future income.
"But this behaviour also reduces households' immediate
consumption and is prominent in China where investment channels
are still limited."
($1=6.2 Yuan)
