SHANGHAI, May 13 Chinese equity investors typically push newly-listed stocks to staggering levels in their initial trading days. The following table shows the 11 top performers in their first 10 trading days of the 93 stocks that listed in 2015 on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. For a related column, please click on RIC COMPANY NAME 10 DAY CHANGE (%) CHANGE UP TO MAY 8 (%) HUAYOU COBALT 212.06 275.87 ZAISHENG TECH 211.6 498.52 CHN ALL DIGITAL 211.51 1124.11 ESTUN AUTOMATION 211.4 989.09 TALENT TV FILM 211.39 381.35 LONGYUN ADVERTIS 211.34 247.38 BOSSCO ENVI TECH 211.33 786.25 LENS TECH 211.31 315.66 KUNLUN TECH 211.29 556.81 INTERACT TECH 211.22 596.12 WESTERN GOLD 211.21 366.12 (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)