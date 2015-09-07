SHANGHAI, Sept 7 With Chinese stocks plummeting, money rates rising and the yuan facing uncertainty, onshore investors are fleeing to the one corner of financial markets still standing - long-dated bonds.

However, Chinese long bonds may be less of a sure bet than an aggressively easing central bank and weak growth would usually imply.

Corporate debt may do better, however many Chinese corporates own Chinese stocks and in many cases the extent of their losses remains unknown.

For official debt, the problem is the massive local government refinancing operation kicked off in May to help city governments swap bank loans and other high-interest debt for new municipal bonds.

This has prompted a 36 percent rise in interbank bond issuance, for the year-to-date as of July, driven largely by the swap program, which was expanded by 1.2 trillion yuan on Aug. 27 to 3.2 trillion yuan ($502.38 billion) for 2015.

To throw that in relief, the total outstanding value of Chinese treasury bonds is only 9 trillion yuan ($1.41 trillion).

This huge issuance has pushed yields higher and, although municipal yields fell after the central bank's latest rate cut on August 25, they are still up by nearly 50 basis points since the first 2015 issuance in May.

"Given that muni bond issuance this year is now up to 1.4 trillion yuan, it's not surprising that banks are saying: We've swallowed enough of this, you need to give us higher yields or more liquidity", said Oliver Barron, Head of Research at the macro consultancy NSBO in Beijing.

Long-dated treasury yields also remain just a few basis points below where they were in late February, despite four rate cuts since then, with analysts and the central bank blaming huge municipal issuance.

Flows into Chinese bond funds accelerated sharply in July as investors continued to flee stocks.

However, a hoped for surge of foreign interest in long bonds after a relaxing of controls - one of the main strategies for containing yields in the long run - may have been damaged by the government's heavy handed intervention to prop up equities.

"Chinese municipal bonds offer relatively good yields compared to many international fixed-income products, and I think the hope is that eventually foreign demand will be very strong," said Saifeng Mao, an associate director at Fitch Ratings in Hong Kong.

"But in the long run people will ask the question, 'If I want to sell, will there be a market to do that?'"

Opaque price discovery mechanisms for Chinese municipals, many of which have been placed privately and are thinly traded, also worry off-shore investors.

"I wouldn't touch those," said a senior portfolio manager at a Japanese investment firm, which operates a bond-focused China fund, of the new municipal debt.

OPPORTUNITIES REMAIN

Nonetheless, parts of the onshore bond market may offer good value as domestic cash deserts stocks.

Sticky government bond prices mean that corporate yields may have less room to fall than would otherwise be the case. But AA rated corporate yields are still down about 30 basis points since June.

Corporate debt issuance in 2015 has also been relatively subdued, meaning a far more favorable supply and demand balance than for municipals.

"Currently we're mostly in large cap corporate debt," said the portfolio manager at the Japanese fund.

Ironically, a big beneficiary of the stock crash has been bonds issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), the semi-official off-balance-sheet fundraising companies that the new municipal bond market was meant to replace.

Yields on AAA and AA rated five year LGFV debt are down about 40 basis points since June, as a more permissive government stance on LGFVs and the stock sell-off have renewed investor interest.

That is despite a fourfold increase in LGFV issuance since February according to Nicholas Zhu, a senior analyst at Moody's Analytics who specializes in local government debt.

Swaps are another area where good opportunities still lie. Since May offshore interest rate swaps have been trading 20 basis points below the onshore rate , probably in part due to the stock rally draining liquidity out of fixed income products.

"As offshore IRS are still around 20 basis points lower, onshore fixed income products have big room to catch up," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. ($1 = 6.3697 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reportiny by Nathaniel Taplin and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Nachum Kaplan)