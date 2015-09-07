By Nathaniel Taplin and Lu Jianxin
| SHANGHAI, Sept 7
SHANGHAI, Sept 7 With Chinese stocks plummeting,
money rates rising and the yuan facing uncertainty, onshore
investors are fleeing to the one corner of financial markets
still standing - long-dated bonds.
However, Chinese long bonds may be less of a sure bet than
an aggressively easing central bank and weak growth would
usually imply.
Corporate debt may do better, however many Chinese
corporates own Chinese stocks and in many cases the extent of
their losses remains unknown.
For official debt, the problem is the massive local
government refinancing operation kicked off in May to help city
governments swap bank loans and other high-interest debt for new
municipal bonds.
This has prompted a 36 percent rise in interbank bond
issuance, for the year-to-date as of July, driven largely by the
swap program, which was expanded by 1.2 trillion yuan on Aug. 27
to 3.2 trillion yuan ($502.38 billion) for 2015.
To throw that in relief, the total outstanding value of
Chinese treasury bonds is only 9 trillion yuan ($1.41 trillion).
This huge issuance has pushed yields higher and, although
municipal yields fell after the central bank's latest rate cut
on August 25, they are still up by nearly 50 basis points since
the first 2015 issuance in May.
"Given that muni bond issuance this year is now up to 1.4
trillion yuan, it's not surprising that banks are saying: We've
swallowed enough of this, you need to give us higher yields or
more liquidity", said Oliver Barron, Head of Research at the
macro consultancy NSBO in Beijing.
Long-dated treasury yields also remain just a few basis
points below where they were in late February, despite four rate
cuts since then, with analysts and the central bank blaming huge
municipal issuance.
Flows into Chinese bond funds accelerated sharply in July as
investors continued to flee stocks.
However, a hoped for surge of foreign interest in long bonds
after a relaxing of controls - one of the main strategies for
containing yields in the long run - may have been damaged by the
government's heavy handed intervention to prop up equities.
"Chinese municipal bonds offer relatively good yields
compared to many international fixed-income products, and I
think the hope is that eventually foreign demand will be very
strong," said Saifeng Mao, an associate director at Fitch
Ratings in Hong Kong.
"But in the long run people will ask the question, 'If I
want to sell, will there be a market to do that?'"
Opaque price discovery mechanisms for Chinese municipals,
many of which have been placed privately and are thinly traded,
also worry off-shore investors.
"I wouldn't touch those," said a senior portfolio manager at
a Japanese investment firm, which operates a bond-focused China
fund, of the new municipal debt.
OPPORTUNITIES REMAIN
Nonetheless, parts of the onshore bond market may offer good
value as domestic cash deserts stocks.
Sticky government bond prices mean that corporate yields may
have less room to fall than would otherwise be the case. But AA
rated corporate yields are still down about 30 basis points
since June.
Corporate debt issuance in 2015 has also been relatively
subdued, meaning a far more favorable supply and demand balance
than for municipals.
"Currently we're mostly in large cap corporate debt," said
the portfolio manager at the Japanese fund.
Ironically, a big beneficiary of the stock crash has been
bonds issued by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), the
semi-official off-balance-sheet fundraising companies that the
new municipal bond market was meant to replace.
Yields on AAA and AA rated five year LGFV debt are down about
40 basis points since June, as a more permissive government
stance on LGFVs and the stock sell-off have renewed investor
interest.
That is despite a fourfold increase in LGFV issuance since
February according to Nicholas Zhu, a senior analyst at Moody's
Analytics who specializes in local government debt.
Swaps are another area where good opportunities still lie.
Since May offshore interest rate swaps have
been trading 20 basis points below the onshore rate
, probably in part due to the stock rally draining
liquidity out of fixed income products.
"As offshore IRS are still around 20 basis points lower,
onshore fixed income products have big room to catch up," said a
trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
($1 = 6.3697 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reportiny by Nathaniel Taplin and Lu Jianxin; Editing by
Nachum Kaplan)