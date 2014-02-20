China, Hong Kong shares flat; caution dominates solid econ data
* China's strong factory, investment data fail to excite investors
HONG KONG Feb 20 Shanghai shares erased gains early on Thursday after a preliminary private survey of February's manufacturing activity in the mainland came in weaker than expected, stoking fears of a quicker-than-expected slowdown.
At 0218 GMT, the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 2,144.6 points, paring gains after earlier rising by as much as 1.7 percent. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.6 percent.
The Hang Seng Index was down 1.4 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 1.3 percent.
The China flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at a seven-month low of 48.3 in February from January's final reading of 49.5. The employment sub-index slid to its weakest in four years.
* China's strong factory, investment data fail to excite investors
March 13 Hong Kong stocks started the week on an upbeat note, with an index tracking mainland companies posting its biggest gain in nearly four months after top Chinese officials signalled confidence in China's economic health.
SHANGHAI, March 13 China stocks posted their best gains in three weeks on Monday after a senior research official said over the weekend that the world's second-largest economy was on steadier footing.