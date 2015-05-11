* CSI300 +2.9 pct; SSEC +3.0 pct; HSI +0.7 pct
By Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, May 11 Chinese stocks rose 3 percent
on Monday in volatile conditions, boosted by property and
infrastructure shares after the central bank cut interest rates
for the third time in six months to support the world's
second-biggest economy.
Money rates eased to a four-year low while the yuan
steadied after the People's Bank of China said on
Sunday it was lowering its benchmark one-year lending and
deposit rates by 25 basis points, the third cut in six months,
to help support an economy headed for its slowest growth in a
quarter of a century.
While the rate cut had been widely expected, the move
combined with a continued rally in small-caps gave investors an
excuse to pick up shares which marked their biggest decline in
nearly 5 years last week, analysts said.
"The timing of the rate cut is well within expectations
while the depth of the cut is smaller than many had expected,"
said Zhang Chen, analyst at Shanghai-based hedge fund manager
Hongyi Investment.
"The market is in a consolidation period, and I don't think
the rate cut could change that pattern."
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed up 2.9 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index finished up 3 percent. The Hang
Seng Index was up 0.7 percent as of 0730 GMT.
Trading was volatile especially in morning trade when both
mainland indices shuffled between positive and negative
territory.
He added that the increase in supply from initial public
offerings was also weighing on the market.
The SSEC index posted its biggest weekly decline in nearly
five years last week, triggered by signs of tighter regulatory
scrutiny over margin lending, which has helped fuel a near
doubling in China's stock market over the past year despite a
flagging economy.
A rate cut had been widely expected by the market after
economic growth in the first quarter cooled to 7 percent, a
level not seen since the depths of the 2008/09 global financial
crisis.
In an attempt to energise the economy, the PBOC has now
lowered interest rates and relaxed the reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) five times in six months, and many economists believe more
policy loosening is in store.
The monetary easing helped lift the stock market nearly 30
percent so far this year, the best performer in Asia and easily
outpacing major U.S. and European indexes.
Property and infrastructure shares led the rally with their
respective sub-indices gaining 2.9 percent and 3.5
percent.
Shares on the ChiNext board, China's version of
the U.S. Nasdaq, were up 5.6 percent. Traders said investors
were favouring ChiNext shares because they were little affected
by regulator moves to tighten rules in margin trading.
"I expect to see the market continue to swing widely this
week," said Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.
"The cumulative effect from rate cuts will push up share
prices gradually."
China's money market benchmark, the weighted average of the
seven-day repo rate fell 6 basis points to 2.22
percent, its lowest since May 2012.
"The market believes the PBOC will continue monetary easing
by cuts in bank required reserve ratios and interest rates, so
there is potential for further falls in money market rates,"
said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
"The seven-day repo rate will continue falling in the medium
term, but 2 percent may be a strong support."
China's yuan steadied at 6.21 per dollar, little changed
from Friday's close, after the PBOC set the midpoint rate
at 6.1132 per dollar.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom;
Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Eric Meijer and
Jacqueline Wong)