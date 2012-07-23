By Clement Tan and Lu Jianxin
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 23 Reluctance by the
People's Bank of China to expand money supply in the world's
second-largest economy too rapidly could condemn the country's
stock markets to a third straight year of losses in 2012.
A congested initial public offering (IPO) pipeline is likely
to aggravate tight liquidity conditions as Beijing, wary of
reigniting inflation, sticks to its "prudent" monetary policy.
In addition, around 500 billion yuan ($78.5 billion) worth
of share lockups are set to expire later this year, which could
further weigh on the market. The total market capitalisation of
Chinese A shares is currently around 22 trillion yuan ($3.5
trillion).
Onshore Chinese markets have completely surrendered gains
made earlier in the year, retreating in response to Europe's
debt crisis, economic slowdowns at home and abroad and a recent
flurry of corporate profit warnings.
Major Chinese indices such as the Shanghai Composite
have already posted two consecutive annual losses, giving up a
third of their market value in the process.
"There is still a strong likelihood for the index to close
the year in the positive territory, but the opposite has now
become a realistic possibility as well," said Zheng Weigang, a
senior trader at Shanghai Securities.
In a report on Monday, Credit Suisse said the latest reading
of its Chinese Whispers A-share Market Sentiment Index hit its
lowest level since the survey was instituted in June 2011.
Credit Suisse strategists added that onshore Chinese markets
may not have bottomed yet.
Despite two interest rate cuts and two reductions in the
bank reserve requirements this year, both benchmark indices are
down more than 10 percent from May highs.
"Investors need to realize that Beijing's monetary policy is
geared to address the slowdown in the real economy and not just
to support the stock markets," said Hong Hao, chief equity
strategist at Bank of Communications (BoComm) International
Securities.
SOME SMALL STEPS
Regulators have taken some modest steps to boost equities
markets, including encouraging investors to buy large-cap "blue
chip" shares instead of speculating on smaller companies. The
CSRC has also reduced transaction and supervisory fees.
So far nothing has consoled investors, who have continued to
agitate for a freeze on IPOs, a move regulators have used during
past market slumps. A petition circulated online to that effect
was publicly rejected by the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) on July 13.
The regulator moved to allow eight companies to kick off IPO
processes last week, including a 1.15 billion-yuan ($180
million) Shanghai offer by China First Tractor Co Ltd.
The Shanghai Composite Index sagged to near its lowest level
of the year after the decision, before regaining some ground
amid signs that government-linked institutional investors, such
as the Central Huijin, were buying into large-caps to support
the market.
"Investors were hoping that regulators should at least let
them take a breath after consecutive falls since early May, when
it first became clear signs that China's economy is performing
worse than expected," said a trader at a Chinese brokerage in
Shanghai.
POLICY LOOSENING
The PBOC has been resisting calls to sharply reduce bank
reserve requirements this year, instead resorting to short-term
open market operations to maintain liquidity.
This has frustrated those who play equities, as Chinese
stock markets tend to track monetary policy more closely than
GDP growth or company earnings.
Money supply growth has slowed sharply this year to an
annual 13.6 percent in June compared with 15.9 percent in June
2011, while China's money markets have been stressed by bouts of
short-term liquidity tightness.
In a note to clients on Monday, strategists at China
International Capital Corp (CICC) said the final window for
policy loosening this year may occur in late July to early
August, with policymakers seen as reluctant to make any bolder
moves later in the year during the country's sensitive
leadership transition.
"Whether the PBOC will lower RRR at end-July is of great
importance to soothing the A-share market expectations," CICC
strategists said in the same note.
"If the PBOC turns to less efficient hedging instruments
such as reverse repos instead, investors will doubt the central
bank really wants to see a money and credit growth rebound."
($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan)
