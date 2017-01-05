UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
TOKYO Jan 5 The Chinese yuan posted its biggest percentage gains in about a year in offshore trading on Wednesday, after Chinese authorities stepped into both its onshore and offshore yuan markets to shore up the faltering yuan for a second day.
The yuan rose 1.3 percent by New York close on Wednesday to 6.8689 to the dollar, its biggest since Jan 11 last year, when it rose 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Fred's Inc - on Jan 18, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter, which replaced and superseded ABL commitment letter - sec filing
* On Jan 21 employees at co's bedford heights, ohio plant voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement