BEIJING Jan 18 Index provider FTSE Russell said
on Wednesday it will expand its China services with the launch
of two new indexes, reflecting growing interest in Chinese firms
as the government opens markets to global investors.
The FTSE China A Innovative Enterprise Indexes will provide
a benchmark for ChiNext Stocks, which have grown
since late 2009 to a market capitalisation of $752 billion,
making up nearly a quarter of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, FTSE
Russell said.
The ChiNext Board was created by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
to allow listings of China's smaller, entrepreneurial companies,
such as high-tech firms.
FTSE Russell will also incorporate ChiNext stocks into the
FTSE Global China A Inclusion indexes in the first quarter of
this year, it said. ChiNext stocks will likely make up 9 percent
of the FTSE China A All Cap Index investable market
capitalisation.
The inclusion "reflects the rapid growth of the ChiNext
market and further enhances the representativeness of our China
benchmarks," Jessie Pak, Managing Director of Asia at FTSE
Russell, said in the statement.
Separately, the new FTSE China A Stock Connect Indexes will
track eligible mainland A-shares available to trade through the
Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect
programmes, FTSE Russell said in a media release.
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Sonali
Paul)