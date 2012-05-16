* Overnight rate at lowest level since April 2011

* Volume concentrated in overnight market, light in 7-day

* Fall in seven-day rate limited by 28-day c.bank repo yield

* Government bond yields extend dramatic fall

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, May 16 China's money rates were mostly flat on Wednesday after declining in the previous two sessions, as traders held off taking fresh positions, waiting instead to gauge the effect on liquidity once the reserve ratio cut takes effect on Friday.

As in the previous two days, transactions were clustered in the overnight bond repurchase market.

The weighted-average overnight rate slid by 4.01 basis points to 1.8747 percent near midday, its lowest level since April 2011. It fell 36 basis points on Monday, followed by a 5 basis point fall on Tuesday, after the reserve ratio cut announcement over the weekend.

"The price is low, and basically you can always borrow what you need. People aren't really worried about liquidity in the near term, so they're content to just borrow overnight today, figuring they can do the same tomorrow," said a trader at a major state-owned bank in Shanghai.

The benchmark seven-day repo fell 5.08 bps to 2.7841 percent near midday, its lowest level since May 2011, but not far from its recent trough of 2.8037 in mid-March this year.

Traders said the seven-day rate may have little room to fall further this week.

"The interest rate on central bank 28-day repos is stuck at around 2.8, so it effectively sets a baseline. For the moment, the seven-day rate can't really go lower," said a trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai.

The seven-day rate rarely drops significantly below the repo rate, he said, because such a divergence creates an arbitrage opportunity in which traders can borrow at the seven-day rate and invest in central-bank repos.

But once the RRR cut takes effect on Friday, the resulting surge in liquidity could push both rates lower, he said.

Tuesday's central bank repo auction of 60 billion yuan guarantees a net withdrawal of at least 10 billion yuan for the week and traders expect the central bank will conduct further net withdrawals next week to smooth out the impact of the RRR cut, which will inject an estimated 420 billion yuan in liquidity.

In the bond market, the yield on benchmark one-year central bank bills extended its precipitous fall in recent days, falling to 2.68 percent near midday, its lowest level since January and down 60 bps since Friday's close.

Traders say the recent rise in bond prices reflects concerns about economic growth following a spate of weak economic data released on Friday.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.7841 2.8349 -5.08 7-day SHIBOR 2.7867 2.8292 -4.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3182 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)