BEIJING, June 25 China's central bank will help
out with cash any banks facing a temporary shortage, and has
already provided money to some institutions, it said on Tuesday,
in further comments aimed at soothing battered money markets.
In a statement broadly echoing comments earlier in the day,
it added that there is no shortage of overall liquidity, and the
current crunch will gradually fade.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) wants to curtail the
diversion of funds to a vast informal loan market as it seeks to
shore up growth in the world's second-largest economy, but its
tough stance has raised fears of a lasting credit crunch.
Money market rates soared last week after authorities
allowed cash market conditions to tighten, and even though
short-term rates have come down this week, bank stocks have
tumbled on concerns tight funding would hurt earnings and the
economy.
