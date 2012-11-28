SHANGHAI Nov 29 Overseas investors betting on
China-traded stocks have generally fared worse than local
Chinese players over the past five years, according to Thomson
Reuters data, underscoring the challenges foreigners face in a
market that some say resembles a casino.
The revelation comes at a time when Beijing is stepping up
efforts to lure foreign investors, handing out billions of
dollars in new investment quotas over the past few months, to
add depth and stability to its capital market.
The 24 offshore funds that invest solely in China's
mainland-listed A shares, and tracked by Thomson Reuters Lipper,
have lost 61 percent on average since November 2007, compared
with a 40 percent decline for their Chinese peers. China's key
stock indices have fallen more than 60 percent in the period.
The Nikko AM China A Stock Fund, managed by Nikko Asset
Management Co, is the worst performer, losing 72 percent.
Performance by those China-dedicated funds may not tell the
entire story - most offshore China funds do not make disclosures
publicly - but the data still reflects overseas investors'
frustrations under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(QFII) scheme, which Beijing launched a decade ago to channel
overseas money into China's capital markets.
"Stock-picking in China is very difficult. Not many
executives at listed companies are good guys, so you need to be
very careful," said Charlie Chen, founder and executive director
of Shanghai-based asset manager MegaTrust Investment.
"You need to do a lot of due diligence, not just company
visits ... and you need to talk face-to-face with company
executives on a regular basis and read their minds."
GRASSROOTS DEFICIT
Investor confidence has been badly dented in China by a
series of corporate accounting scandals over the past decade,
including the disclosure this year by regulators that
Shenzhen-listed Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co
had hidden transactions with affiliated firms over the past
three years.
Howhow Zhang, head of research at fund consultancy Z-Ben
Advisors, said foreign fund managers had failed to make
sufficient investment in research in China, limiting their
ability to do first-hand, in-depth analysis.
In contrast, local mutual houses have armies of investment
analysts paying frequent visits to firms and doing grassroots
research - such as counting trucks at factory gates.
This is the kind of research that is well suited to smaller
companies - and it has put local players at an advantage over
foreign rivals: in the past five years, small and medium-caps
far outperformed blue chips, the main targets for foreign funds.
The CSI 300 Index, a key index of top Chinese companies
tumbled 60 percent over the past five years, while the
SME Composite Index, which tracks small and
medium-sized enterprises listed in Shenzhen, lost just 9
percent.
"The quota for China investment is small, so it doesn't make
sense for foreign funds to allocate a lot of resources to the
China market," Zhang said.
China typically grants $100 million-$200 million in quotas
to a foreign institution at a time, and caps the combined quota
for a single QFII at $1 billion.
Beijing has been aggressively expanding the QFII scheme,
having lifted the quota target for the overall QFII scheme by
$50 billion to $80 billion in April. In October, it handed out a
record $2.8 billion in new individual quotas.
Still, combined foreign investment in China's stock market
accounts for only 1 percent of total market capitalization.
Foreign funds also suffer from investment restrictions and
regulatory ambiguity. They cannot yet invest in China's highly
liquid inter-bank bond market to diversify their portfolio or
buy index futures to hedge risks. They also need to set aside
provisions for possible taxation by Beijing on QFIIs' capital
gains -- something that does not apply to local players.
"The limitation to the scope of products QFIIs can play
currently is not conducive to the development of the (QFII)
scheme," said Nicole Yuen, head of Greater China Equities at
Credit Suisse.
GREATER CHINA FUNDS
Of the 24 pure-China offshore funds, the Eastspring China
Dragon A Share Equity UH Class C fund suffered the least in the
past five years, losing 41 percent, according to Lipper. It was
followed by Schroder China Equity Fund, which lost 43 percent.
Among the worst performers are Shenyin Wanguo-Aizawa China
A-Share Fund No. 3 and Morgan Stanley China A share Fund Inc,
which lost 71 percent and 63 percent respectively.
The results do not take into account currency factors.
The performance of Greater China equity funds, which invest
in both mainland and overseas-listed Chinese stocks, has been
equally dismal.
Only 32 percent of such funds have beaten the benchmark MSCI
China index so far this year, while just 58 percent of
them have outperformed the broad market during the past five
years, according to Lipper.
"Don't touch China stocks," U.S.-based hedge fund manager
Daniel McCovey said, citing a series of accounting scandals at
overseas-listed Chinese firms last year.
The tricky business of buying Chinese stocks has also
tarnished celebrity fund managers such as Anthony Bolton, whose
Fidelity China Special Situation Fund has tumbled nearly 30
percent in unit price since its inception in April 2010.
The MSCI China index fell 11.6 percent over the same period.
The pain foreign investors are feeling, however, has created
business opportunities for Chinese asset managers.
Some of China's biggest fund houses, including China Asset
Management Co and Harvest Fund Management Co, have travelled
overseas in recent months to meet foreign investors, hoping to
convince them that they need local advice to succeed in China.
"There are many services we can offer, from presenting
research reports, making model portfolios, to becoming an asset
manager," said Chen of MegaTrust Investment.
"You cannot just copy the Western approach in China's
sinister stock market."
(Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG; Editing by
Mark Bendeich)