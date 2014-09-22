(Adds details)

By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 China's money market rates dropped sharply on Monday, with the benchmark rate hitting a two-week low, after confirmation the central bank injected money into the country's top banks to help support the economy.

The official Xinhua news agency on Friday quoted the chairman of number two lender China Construction Bank as saying the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has issued 500 billion yuan ($81.4 billion) worth of three-month loans to the top five biggest banks via a policy tool known as Standing Lending Facility (SLF).

This was the first official confirmation after media reported earlier last week that the PBOC was injecting cash into the system to shore up the economy, which is showing signs of slowing growth.

"The PBOC's move has effectively cushioned worries over the possibility of a market squeeze, typical at the end of a quarter," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"Major banks lent generously this morning," he said.

The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement was trading at 3.17 percent in late morning, its lowest level since Sept. 8 and down from 3.34 percent on Friday.

The weighted average the 14-day repo rate, which covers the month-end, also fell 19 basis points to 3.40 percent by late morning, while the shortest one-day rate fell 7 basis point to 2.77 percent.

Traders had expected cash conditions to grow tight at the end of the quarter, when banks need extra money to meet regulatory requirements, such as a 75-percent loan-to-deposit ratio. This quarter-end also sees a slew of initial public offerings, which will freeze large amounts of subscription funds for a short period of time.

The central bank has said it will only announce the summary of its SLF operations in a quarterly manner.

In addition to the cash injections via SLF, the central bank also cut the yield for its 14-day repos by 20 basis points to 3.5 percent its regular open market operations on Thursday, the first such cut since July.

So far, the government appears to be wary of offering big-bang stimulus - as it did following the 2009 global financial crisis.

China will not dramatically alter its economic policy because of any one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday, in remarks that came days after many economists lowered growth forecasts having seen the latest set of weak data. ($1=6.14 Yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)