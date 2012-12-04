SHANGHAI Dec 4 China's main stock index closed up on Tuesday, off the previous day's four-year closing low, boosted by a rebound in white spirits makers.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at up 0.8 percent at 1,975.1 points, while the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 1.1 percent.

Jiugui Liquor, which local media said contained excessive amount of toxic materials in its products, jumped to its 10 percent daily limit after the firm said it will completely replace its equipments. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Chen Yixin)