SHANGHAI Dec 9 Shanghai shares posted their biggest one-day percentage fall in five years on Tuesday, dragged down by a sell-off in the financial and property sectors, reversing a two-week long rally.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 4.5 percent, the biggest one-day fall since June 2013, to 3,106.91 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index which tracks all the tickers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange 5.4 percent, the biggest one-day percentage fall since August 2009, to 2,856.27 points.

The largest percentage gainer on the Shanghai exchange on Tuesday was Hainan Mining Co, which rose 44.0 percent, while the largest percentage decliner was Boyuan Investmnt, down 10.0 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , down 9.29 percent to 3.32 yuan; China State Construction Engineering, unchanged at 5.03 yuan and Agricultural Bank Of China, down 8.93 percent to 3.06 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 9.0 percent to 3.04 yuan, TCL Corp, down 3.0 percent to 3.59 yuan and Changjiang Securities, down 5.8 percent to 14.21 yuan, were among the most actively traded. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)